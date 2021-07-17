This weekend includes the third Sunday in July, which means it's one of my favorite weekends of the year.
That's because for 50 years (except last year because of COVID-19) the descendants of the Groger family have gathered for an annual reunion.
We gather for a few hours and play some silly games, eat traditional foods and share our memories — as well as catch up with what's going on in all our lives.
When it first started, I was part of the second generation. Now I am part of the first generation since my father's generation have all died. I like to think, though, that they are all still there in spirit.
We used to play ball (well, some of them did), but we don't any more. The ball players either don't come now or aren't interested in trying to score runs on a ball field, but are busy chasing grandchildren or just relaxing and enjoying the day.
A few times we had hayrides, but that's a thing of the past too.
But we still have the traditional egg toss games and I'm still amazed at how much fun and competitive spirit there is in seeing what two players can toss an egg back and forth without breaking it longer than the others. It's always makes us — the participants and the spectators — laugh.
Family reunions are more than games and food, though.
It's a time to remember our roots, to share stories with the younger generation so the family tales don't get forgotten.
It's a time when, for a few hours, cell phones are ignored, the problems of the world are left behind, and we reconnect with people who are an important part of our life and heritage.
Reunions are a time to see how the people who were children have grown to be responsible adults and even parents, who are carrying on the simple tradition that reminds us how proud we are to be part of a family.
It's a time when we remember once again what's really important in life — family, fun and faith.
And when it's over, I'm always glad I went because I know that those who are there care enough about our family to set aside a few hours each year to continue a tradition that has kept us connected for 50 years.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.