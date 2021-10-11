There are some closings today due to the observance of Columbus Day.
Government offices — All federal and state offices are closed today and reopen Tuesday. City of Meadville and Crawford County offices are open normal operating hours today.
Mail — No window service or delivery today. Normal U.S. Postal Service operations resume Tuesday.
Garbage collection — Refuse and recycling collection within the city maintains its normal schedule all week.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority operates its current bus schedules today.
Financial institutions — All area financial institutions are closed today and reopen on normal hours Tuesday.