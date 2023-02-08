Nearly 1,500 city residents will soon be receiving notices from a collection agency.
The cause in each case is an unpaid 2022 tax bill from the city. Like the thousands of city residents who paid their bills, the residents facing collection efforts were billed in early August and were sent follow-up notices in early December.
Still, they didn’t pay.
And it’s not the first time. The story is about the same every year as 20 percent to 30 percent of people billed fail to pay.
Such a consistently high delinquency rate raises questions: Is something about the tax fundamentally flawed? Why are so many people failing to pay each year?
“I don’t know what to tell you,” the city’s interim finance director, Tim Groves, said in an interview Tuesday. “If somebody can’t pay a $10 bill, I can’t help you there. Some people think, ‘Well, it’ll just go away — if I put my head in the sand, maybe it’ll just go away.’”
In case you’re wondering, you read that correctly: The tax in question is the city’s per capita tax, $10 owed to the city every year by residents 18 years old and older simply for existing. Often referred to as “head taxes,” per capita taxes are flat amounts charged to every resident of a particular tax district (in some cases exceptions are made based on age and income levels or other factors).
It may be tempting to think the tiny tax will eventually just go away, but it won’t. Nearly all of the residents who receive per capita bills end up paying the tax eventually, according to Groves. That’s because, if necessary, Sharp Collections has the authority to have the money withheld from the paychecks of residents who haven’t paid, he said.
When they do end up paying, they’ll be shelling out about four times as much as they originally owed. The city receives the $10 tax plus a penalty of 50 cents. The collection agency receives about $30.50 for its services. Residents who still haven’t paid per capita taxes for 2021 and 2022 will typically owe $97.50, with the city due $20 in taxes, $1 in penalties and the rest going to the collection agency.
A 2021 report on city finances by state-funded consultants recommended finding alternative methods of generating the revenue — about $57,000 — produced via the city’s per capita tax. Eliminating the per capita tax and raising the real estate tax rate about 0.5 mills would produce a similar amount of revenue but without the annual headache of collection letters.
While Groves had a hard time understanding the thinking of taxpayers who fail to pay their per capita bill each year, Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight said he was “definitely” sympathetic — and for good reason.
“I’m one of them,” McKnight said, laughing. In fact, McKnight’s name has been on the city’s list of delinquent per capita taxpayers each year since he was elected in 2019. There’s no mystery, McKnight said, to how something like that happens — and happens again.
“It’s not a big deal, so it’s easy to forget,” he said. “Other things just came up — life came up. Not a good excuse, but an honest excuse.”
The idea of eliminating what many consider a “nuisance tax” has been kicked around by Meadville City Council members from time to time over recent decades, according to Groves, but the sticking point is finding an alternative source of revenue. Just as the $10 bill may not seem like much to an individual taxpayer, the $57,000 the tax generates for the city is a tiny fraction — less than 1 percent — of Meadville’s annual budget, but it has got to come from somewhere.
Mayor Jaime Kinder pointed to the paucity of appealing alternative sources of revenue in a statement to The Meadville Tribune on Tuesday. Like McKnight and numerous other city residents, Kinder’s name was also on the list of unpaid per capita taxes in each of the last two years.
“This goes back to finding ways for a city like Meadville to bring in revenue,” she said. “Until the state unties our hands, we can’t even entertain eliminating per capita, no matter how much of a nuisance it is.”
City officials may feel reluctant to end the nuisance, but it can be done — even in Crawford County. To the surprise of other officials in the area, Crawford Central School District eliminated its annual $5 per capita tax last year. Eliminating the per capita tax, which had generated about $64,000 for the district each year, occurred as part of a budget that simultaneously increased real estate taxes in the district.
Topping the list of arguments in favor of eliminating the tax were the challenges of administering it and the inequities that inevitably result, the district’s business manager, Guy O’Neil, said at the time.
To administer the tax, officials need to know who residents are and where they live. While this may seem obvious, it can also be hard to track, especially with limited staff and resources.
The U.S. Census Bureau, for instance, estimates that nearly 10,300 people living in the city of Meadville are 18 and over. But the city sent bills to only about 5,930 residents last year — about 58 percent of the age-eligible residents, according to Treasurer Michelle Sampson. More than 400 of the bills sent out were returned with no forwarding address, bringing the portion of billed residents down to approximately 54 percent.
Some of the residents not billed may earn less than $3,500 per year and would thus not owe the tax, according to Groves. Even so, there are likely thousands of city residents who not only escape the nuisance of being billed but escape the tax altogether.
City staff members do what they can to track residents, according to Sampson, adding them to the per capita list when they purchase homes or pay local services taxes, but such methods only catch a limited number of the people who should be paying.
“Renters we can’t keep track of because we have no database,” Sampson said.
“It’s not a precise science,” Groves added. “It’s very difficult to find everyone in town.”
