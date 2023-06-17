STATE COLLEGE — The Cochranton boys volleyball team lost to Lower Dauphin 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-19) in the Class 2A PIAA state championship match on Saturday.
The loss, at Penn State University’s Recreation Hall, was a historic one for the Cardinals. It marks the best finish in program history.
Pacing the Cardinals was their senior class. Chase Miller and Landon Homa tallied 17 and 12 kills, respectively. Setter Andrew Custead dished 32 assists and junior Dawson Carroll had seven digs.
It was the final match for five seniors: Miller, Custead, Homa, Dustin Miller and Jaydin McCurdy. The senior class reached the state quarterfinals in 2021, the state semifinals in 2022 and the state finals in 2023.
Lower Dauphin earned its third straight state championship. The Falcons beat Meadville in 2021 and 2022.
Look for more in Monday's print edition of the Tribune.
