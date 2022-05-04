Cochranton to flush hydrants Thursday May 4, 2022 2 hrs ago COCHRANTON — Cochranton will flush fire hydrants in the borough Thursday beginning around 8 p.m. If water appears cloudy, it is due to sediment in lines being disturbed. Residents should run the cold spigot until the water runs clear. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Fire Hydrant Cochranton Spigot Resident Hydrant Water Borough Trending Video Recommended for you NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Online Directory Call A Pro Local Job Network 2022 Regional College & Trade School Directory Trending Recipes Obituaries DELO, Edwin Oct 9, 1933 - Apr 28, 2022 DINSMORE, JR.,, William Mar 25, 1948 - Apr 28, 2022 BROWN, Janet Feb 18, 1937 - May 1, 2022 Burnette, Catherine Harrison, Douglas "Doug"