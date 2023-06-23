COCHRANTON — The borough will hold a dedication ceremony on Sunday at 2 p.m. to formally open Cochranton Landing, its access area to French Creek.
The small park, with its boat launch, has become a popular destination for kayakers, fishermen and water sport enthusiasts, officials said in making the announcement. The development of the site coincided with the replacement of the steel truss bridge spanning French Creek since 1930.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation created a new launch ramp during the construction of its 339-foot, pre-stressed concrete bridge, which opened for public use on Nov. 26, 2015. The same crossing was originally spanned by a wooden covered bridge, constructed in 1868. The iconic structure is included in the official seal of the Borough of Cochranton.
The ceremony will include the unveiling of two historic interpretive panels. One panel focuses on probably the most prestigious visitor in Cochranton’s history: George Washington. The young 21-year-old Virginia Militia major passed through the Cochranton area on Dec. 7, 1753, on his mission to meet with the French at Fort LeBoeuf, present-day Waterford.
On his return, Washington canoed downstream to Franklin on what was known as the LeRivere aux Boeuf, which he renamed French Creek. A Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker recognizes Washington’s impact on northwestern Pennsylvania.
Retired Judge Marin O’Brien, president of the Washington Trail 1753 Inc., will offer remarks at the dedication.
The second panel recounts the impact French Creek has played in the development of the borough. Mayor Mark Roche will outline historic moments of the past and the role the new site has played in welcoming tourists interested in the recreational valve and the appeal of the French Creek valley.
The borough will also recognize the pivotal impact played by the Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE). The local organization has taken a hands-on approach. Coupled with its fundraising pursuits, CARE continues to make improvements to the site.
The short program will be held at the “landing.” Parking is available in the gravel lot near the railroad tracks across from the landing off Adams Street. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Community Room of the Cochranton Area Public Library on Pine Street, beginning at 2 p.m.
