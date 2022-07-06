COCHRANTON — The borough will be spraying to control mosquitoes today after 8 p.m., weather permitting. The rain date is Tuesday.
Those not wanting spray near their property because of beehives or for other reasons are to contact the borough office at (814) 425-3365 by 4 p.m. today.
Property owners may see a garden tractor with a trailer along the back of their property near wooded areas conducting spraying operations, according to Susan Armburger, borough manager.
The borough also will spread granules on foot using a blower/dispenser in low-lying areas.
Cochranton request residents dispose of old tires and debris that may hold water as those areas may become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Gutters should also be cleaned of leaves and water, Armburger said.
