COCHRANTON — The borough of Cochranton is putting a vacant, blighted building owned by the borough back out to bid after all bids were rejected earlier this month.
Four bids were submitted for the building at 135 W. Adams St. by the Nov. 1 deadline, according to Councilman Cory Jackson and Sue Armburger, the borough manager. Council had voted on Oct. 18 to put the building up for sale
However, Cochranton Borough Council voted 6-1 to reject all bids for the two-story commercial and apartment building due to errors on bidding forms by prospective bidders.
Council now will accept bids until noon Dec. 6. Bids will be opened at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Cochranton Borough Council's meeting. Council is expected then to act on awarding the sale.
The borough's sales agreement for the building remains unchanged
The winning bidder will have five years to have the structure meet Cochranton’s property maintenance and construction code standards. The building has six residential apartments on its second floor and three to four commercial storefronts on its first floor. The winning bidder agrees to remodel two units — commercial or residential — each year.
The borough bought the building following an October 2020 agreement between council and then-owner Alan M. Sheehan to purchase the property for $69,000.
The agreement was part of an out-of-court settlement of a 2019 lawsuit the borough filed against Sheehan. The borough sued Sheehan in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to get control of the property after having received numerous public complaints about the property's condition over several years.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.