COCHRANTON — A new five-year garbage contract for the borough keeps Cochranton's voluntary residential recycling program in place through 2026.
At its meeting Monday, Cochranton Borough Council unanimously awarded the contract, valued at $667,986 over its five-year length, to Tri-County Industries Inc. of Grove City.
The borough's current three-year contract with Tri-County expires at the end of December.
Cochcranton's 550 residential households currently have weekly unlimited garbage collection at the curb, plus residential recycling on an alternating-week basis, at a cost of $19.50 per month. The borough has had a voluntary residential recycling program since February 2018.
The new five-year contract keeps weekly unlimited garbage collection at the curb along with the voluntary residential recycling on an alternating-week basis. The cost for borough residents remains at $19.50 per month for 2022.
However, the borough may have to look at adjusting monthly residential garbage rates for the remaining four years, according to Councilman Cory Jackson, a member of council's finance committee, and Susan Armburger, borough manager.
That's because the five-year contract's annual cost rises from $128,700 in 2022 to $140,844 for 2026, which is based on 550 households.
Only Tri-County and Waste Management Inc. submitted bids with various options. However, Waste Management did not submit bids on options of up to five years, Jackson said.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.