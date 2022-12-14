COCHRANTON — Borough real estate taxes and water, sewer and garbage rates in Cochranton will remain unchanged next year.
At its December meeting last week, Cochranton Borough Council gave unanimous approval to a 2023 budget totaling $608,152, Susan Armburger, borough manager, said.
The new budget keeps real estate tax and fee rates at 2022 levels, Armburger said.
The borough’s real estate tax millage will stay at 14.25 mills.
Borough real estate taxes on a property with an assessed value of $26,000 will remain at $370.50.
The assessed value of $26,000 is Crawford County’s median assessment for homes with the homestead exemption.
For residential water service, the minimum rate will remain at $32.75 a month in 2023 while the minimum rate for residential sewage service will remain at $57 per month. Monthly residential water and sewage bills are based on usage.
The borough’s residential garbage collection fee will remain at $19.50 per month in 2023. The fee includes weekly unlimited trash pickup at the curb with voluntary recycling on an alternating-week basis.
Also, the borough’s local services tax for 2023 remains at $52 annually for everyone earning $12,000 or more from employers doing business in the borough.
The tax, initiated in 2015, was enacted to cover costs of borough-provided services such as law enforcement, public water and sewer, street maintenance and refuse collection.
