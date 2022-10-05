FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Cochranton man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was struck head-on by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Brian L. Horst was traveling west on Route 285, about 3.5 miles west of Cochranton, shortly before 4 p.m. when crash occurred.
The pickup was traveling east when it began to turn north onto Townhall Road, Schell said, and the two vehicles collided. Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 3:53 p.m., according to Schell, who is chief of Cochranton VFD in addition to serving as coroner. Horst was declared dead at the scene shortly after responders arrived.
Schell said Horst’s death was due to multiple blunt force trauma from the crash and would be ruled accidental. The man driving the pickup truck was not injured. Schell could not provide any information on the pickup truck driver. A report from Pennsylvania State Police was not immediately available.
A state police crash reconstruction unit was investigating the crash, Schell said.
