A Cochranton man will head to trial after allegedly leading police on a 10-minute chase that reached speeds of approximately 90 mph on Route 285 in late September.
Pennsylvania State Police report that prior to the chase William C. Deeter Lyon called a mental health crisis worker, saying he was “locked and loaded” and wanted to harm himself and a former landlord, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
Deeter Lyon, who faces a felony charge of fleeing police, two misdemeanor charges and five summary traffic citations, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood on Friday.
At approximately 1 p.m. Sept. 27, police located Deeter Lyon in a red Chevrolet Silverado on West Vernon Road about 0.7 miles east of Conneaut Lake Borough, according to the affidavit. Six troopers responded to the area and when they attempted to speak to him, Deeter Lyon began driving east at a low speed, police reported.
The low-speed pursuit continued, with police trying to use a vehicle broadcast speaker to communicate to Deeter Lyon, until the group of vehicles reached Route 285, according to the affidavit. As the speed of the pursuit increased, a police attempt at a rolling roadblock was unsuccessful. At about 1:10 p.m., police used a pursuit intervention technique maneuver to bring Deeter Lyon’s pickup truck to a halt, according to the affidavit. Deeter Lyon was not injured in the incident and he was taken into custody without further incident.
Police reported that Deeter Lyon, displaying glassy and watery eyes, dropped a bag containing 3.2 grams of marijuana upon leaving the vehicle. The pickup truck, according to police, emanated an “overwhelming smell of marijuana.”
Deeter Lyon remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the March term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
