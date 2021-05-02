Cochranton Junior-Senior High will close Monday through Wednesday due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, according to Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington.
Students will continue to attend school remotely during the building closure, according to an announcement posted to the district’s Facebook page. Teachers will teach virtually from home.
“With the number of cases going up, we just want to use precaution,” Washington told the Tribune.
Washington said that the closure was a response to six cases of COVID-19 within the past 14 days. Three of the cases were discovered over the past three days, with district officials learning of one Friday evening and two more Sunday afternoon, he added.
Washington said he did not know if the cases were related.
Cleaning of the school began Friday and will continue during the closure, according to Washington