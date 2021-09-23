COCHRANTON — Borough officials are hopeful for a no-tax-increase budget for 2022.
Cochranton Borough Council has set public work sessions for the 2022 budget for Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 8.
Borough Manager Susan Armburger said preliminary indications are the borough might be able to avoid a property tax increase for 2022.
Both Mayor Mark Roche and Council President Dan Jackson agreed, noting there are no major expenses anticipated for the coming year.
"It looks pretty decent," Jackson said of the 2022 budget outlook at this point. "I hope we can hold the line on taxes again."
Councilman Cory Jackson and Armburger draft a preliminary budget during October for council to review, Dan Jackson said. Cory Jackson is the financial controller at Meadville Medical Center. The Jacksons are brothers.
Council could receive a preliminary 2022 budget by its Nov. 1 meeting.
The current budget had no real estate tax hike for this year and also kept water, sewer and garbage rates unchanged.
The borough's real estate millage rate is 14.25 mills with borough real estate taxes $334.88 for a property with an assessed value of $23,500 — Crawford County’s median assessment.
For utilities, the borough's minimum rate for water service is $32.75 a month with the minimum rate for sewage at $57 per month with those bills each based on usage. The residential garbage collection fee is $19.50 per month with weekly unlimited trash pickup at the curb and voluntary recycling on an alternating week basis.
