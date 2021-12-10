COCHRANTON — A vacant two-story commercial and apartment building currently owned by the Borough of Cochranton should have new ownership by early next year.
Cochranton Borough Council members unanimously voted in favor of selling the building at 135 W. Adams St. to Raber Realty LLC of Cochranton on a bid of $141,000. The vote came at Monday's meeting of council.
Raber Realty's bid was the highest of three submitted for the property. Other bids were $136,000 from W T Estate LLC of Cochranton and $32,500 from Nathan Hostetler of Cochranton.
The real estate closing transferring the property to Raber is to be completed within the next 60 days.
Under the sales agreement, Raber has five years to meet Cochranton’s property maintenance and construction code standards.
As the winning bidder Raber must remodel two units — either commercial or residential — each year. There are three to four commercial storefronts on the first floor and six residential apartments on the second floor.
This was the second time the borough put the property out for bid.
In October, council voted to sell the building via bidding. However, council subsequently voted Nov. 1 to reject all of the initial bids due to errors on bidding forms by prospective bidders. It then put the property up for sale again.
The borough bought the building for $69,000 as part of an October 2020 out-of-court settlement agreement between it and then-owner Alan M. Sheehan. In 2019, the borough sued Sheehan in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to get control of the property after the borough received numerous public complaints about the property’s condition over several years.
