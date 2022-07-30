COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Community Fair is set for a week of fun with animals, food, entertainment and fireworks at its grounds off River Street.
The fair’s 93rd edition starts Sunday afternoon with entry of home show exhibits and a vesper service at 7 p.m. It gets into full swing Monday with additional home show entries as well as livestock entries. During the week, there are various livestock and other events such as a woodsman’s contest, a corn hole tournament plus nightly entertainment on the fairgrounds’ stage.
The fair’s traditional parade is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., starting at Cochranton Elementary School on South Franklin Street. The route will flow to Chevy Chase Street and then Smith Street, before turning on West Adams Street and then North Franklin Street with the parade concluding at Cochranton Junior-Senior High School.
The fair caps off with a fireworks show at dusk next Saturday.
And to top it all off, the fair’s admission is free all week.
“The fair really is a binder for the community and the volunteers do endless work,” said Wendy Wagner Jones, the fair’s president.
Dan Jackson, a Cochranton-area businessman and president of Cochranton Borough Council, agrees.
“It’s a good community fair and, as long as the weather holds, gets a lot of people out,” he said.
The fair ends up getting hundreds of entries in its various categories — particularly in home show-related items, according to Pattie Fields, who chairs the home show and youth home show departments.
“We’ll get about 120 entries (from individuals), but each of them will enter from one to 10 items for the different categories,” she said.
Fields said a long-range plan of the fair is to replace its home show building. The one-story structure, about 24 feet by 72 feet, is around 100 years old and starting to get beyond repair.
A meeting to gather public comments on the replacement was held July 18.
“We wanted input from the community about whether (a new building) would be used other than fair week,” Fields said. “We want to be cost effective.”
Some initial fundraising for the building project will take place during the fair with a raffle for a king-size quilt, a caned rocking chair and a corn hole game set as prizes.
More formalization of the project begins after this year’s fair is complete with a two-year goal of having the building ready for the 2024 fair, Fields said.
