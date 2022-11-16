EMS 50th Presentation.jpeg

State Sen. Michele Brooks (fourth from left) poses with members of Cochranton’s first group of emergency medical services volunteers, displaying a Pennsylvania Senate citation honoring the group’s 50th anniversary. With Brooks are, from left to right, Earl Mook, Barb Stockton, Cindy Bresee, Dan Bresee and John Bauer, all of whom are still active with Cochranton EMS. Mook and Bresee still respond to calls.

 Contributed photo

Cochranton’s first group of emergency medical services volunteers was honored Thursday during a dinner meeting of the Crawford County Boroughs Association at Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department.

State Sen. Michele Brooks, whose 50th District includes all of Crawford County, presented a Pennsylvania Senate citation to the remaining members of Cochranton Ambulance Service’s first EMS group as they celebrate 50 years of service to the Cochranton community.

Cochranton Mayor Mark Roche, the featured speaker at the meeting, spoke about the importance of volunteerism to all Crawford County municipalities.

Cochranton Ambulance Service was formed in mid1972 when Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department, spent $6,500 on a 1968 Pontiac Ambulance from Fleming Ambulance Service, which was discontinuing its service. The service switched from a basic life support service to a quick response service in 2016 due to a decline in qualified personnel. QRS agencies respond to emergency calls but cannot transport patients.

 

