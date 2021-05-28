COCHRANTON — The Cochranton area's Memorial Day observance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in Cochranton Cemetery, 4284 Route 173.
Members of American Legion Post 836 of Cochranton will conduct the observance with Mike Choffel, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and a 1961 graduate of Cochranton High School, giving the featured address. There is no parade scheduled this year.
The program includes patriotic reading by members of the community, recognition of the recent military interments, and a presentation of the memorial wreath complete with military honors.
Included in the program will be the dedication of a memorial to James R. Reid, a music teacher at Cochranton Junior-Senior High School for 32 years, who died Feb. 14, 1987.
The program will be conducted in observance of current health guidelines.
A display of honor rolls recognizing residents who served in the military will be on the cemetery grounds. Included is a self-guided tour of the graves of the veterans who were killed in action and final resting places of the former mayors of Cochranton. The tour will include recognition of two Civil War veterans who were members of the 150th Pennsylvania "Bucktail" Regiment which served as President Abraham Lincoln’s bodyguard.
CONNEAUT LAKE — The Southside Cemetery Association will hold its annual Memorial Day observance honoring the veterans of the cemetery, 7627 Conley Road, Conneaut Lake, at 2 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited. The cemetery is located off South Canal Road.
• More information: Call (724) 456-2904.