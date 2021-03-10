COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Community Junior Fair Board is looking for three new members to complete the board of six.
Qualifications to become a board member are to have been an exhibitor at the fair for two consecutive years, have a Cochranton address or attend a Cochranton school, be between the ages of 14-19, be able to fulfill a one-year term, complete the application, and have two signed recommendations from a non-family member.
The board will be under the direction of advisers and will be active throughout the year as well as during fair week. The board is known for going above and beyond in helping plan and promote activities that continue to keep the fair current and community-based, organizers said.
Applications may be obtained from current members as well as online at the Cochranton Community Fair Facebook page. A person can request an application by emailing jfbcochranton@yahoo.com. Applications will be accepted until March 29.