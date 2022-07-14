COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Community Fair Board is initiating a campaign to replace the home show building.
The current building dates to the 1920s and ’30s. The building has a cracked, unleveled concrete floor, which is problematic and a walking hazard, officials said.
In addition, the structure has worn away at the foundation, leaving gaps for animals to occupy the building. It is also past refurbishing.
In previous years, the board has improved the bench area thanks to donations of bleachers from Crawford Central School District, officials said.
The sound system now encompasses much of the fairgrounds, allowing for better communication during fair week. and because of a generous donation, there is a new horse enclosure.
On Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the bingo shelter on the fairgrounds, the home show building committee is having a town meeting to gather information.
The information gathered will be compiled into a plan to go forward with the construction of a new building. The public is invited to attend.
