COCHRANTON — After a COVID-induced hiatus, the Cochranton Community Fair is making its return, bringing with it games, rides and plenty of animals, all for a free admission.
The 92nd iteration of the fair kicks off today and will run through the week, concluding with a fireworks show Saturday night.
While the cancellation of the fair last year likely disappointed several residents, fair association President Kevin Mosier said it was not without its advantages.
Namely, the cancellation gave some much-needed time off for the fair's volunteers, many of whom come back summer after summer to make the Cochranton Community Fair a reality.
"You don't realize it, but I think people do need a break sometimes," Mosier said.
The fair has changed a little since it last took place in 2019. A new horse facility has been constructed during the break and a cornhole tournament — dubbed the Clark Duncan Family Cornament — has been added to the roster of events, set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Registration for the Cornament will take place from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. near the Horse Show Area. Entry fee is $20 per team. There are a two-player team division and a family team division. The former will have cash prizes of $100, $60 and $40 for first, second and third place, while the latter's prize will be a custom set of cornhole bags. Family teams must comprise of four players, with one member 12 years old or younger.
Although not a new event, this year's fair will also mark the second Woodman Contest. The competition was first held at the 2019 fair, featuring a wide variety of matches.
"There's everything from hatchet throws, log rolls, cross-cut saw competitions," Mosier said. "There's both women's and men's and youth (events)."
For the most part, Mosier said setting up for the fair went smoothly, the year away seeming to do nothing to dull the organization skills of the various volunteers and boards who work the fair.
Katrina Proctor, treasurer of the fair board and the lead on booking both rides and bands for the fair, said many of the bands who were set to play at the 2020 fair were able to come back for this year.
The fair features a different band performing each day at the fair stage, generally from 7 to 10 p.m. The performances are a mix of those familiar to the fair as well as two newcomers, Bishop Road and Mayflower Hill.
As for the rides, Proctor said they'll be the traditional set the fair has had year after year.
Planning for this year's fair has been a long process. Proctor said the fair organizers began making arrangements all the way back in February, even when they were not totally sure COVID restrictions wouldn't lead to another cancellation.
"You can't wait," Proctor said. "You can't wait until June and say 'OK, we're going to have a fair.'"
The treasurer said she's very excited to have the fair return, and she's most looking forward to seeing the community back together again. Proctor lives just outside of Cochranton, so she does not always have the opportunity to see as many people in the borough as she could like to.
One hallmark of the fair is the parade, which will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Rita Preston, fair association secretary, said there are expected to be around 75 entries, which she called an about "average-sized parade" for the fair, though one she is thankful to have after the year away.
"Not as many as some years, but certainly we do have some floats," she said.
The parade will travel along its traditional route, starting at Cochranton Elementary School. It will make its way down South Franklin Street, followed by Chevy Chase Street and then Smith Street, before turning on West Adams Street and then North Franklin Street, concluding at Cochranton Junior-Senior High School.
Having been involved with organizing the parade in some fashion for more than 30 years, Preston said she did appreciate having a year off in 2020.
"In a way, it was nice to have a vacation," she said. "I keep teasing our staff that I'm just going to retire some year because I want to just sit back and watch a parade."
Nevertheless, she acknowledged that it felt "very weird" last August having nothing to organize or do. She's excited to finally have the fair back.
"It's an important part of the community," she said. "People come home from all over; I don't know if the globe, but from all over the country people come."
Anyone looking for a major fair event earlier in the week, today will feature the 2021 Miss and Jr. Miss Cochranton Pageant at 6:30 p.m. at Cochranton Community Church.
Nine competitors will face off for the title of Jr. Miss Cochranton, while three are competing for Miss Cochranton. The Jr. Miss participants are Peyton Ketterer, Arianna Richie, Isabella Shepard, Charity Hopkins, Payton Peterson, Landry Bowser, Adalyn Neubert, Paige Peiffley and Abigail Merritt.
Meanwhile, the Miss Cochranton contestants are Grace Morrell, Emma Morrell and Alison Merritt.
Admission for the pageant is $3 for adults, $2 for students, and free for children 5 and younger. All visiting queens from other pageants will be admitted for free and introduced on stage.
The winning queens will take part in the parade.
Of course, it wouldn't be a fair without plenty of animals, baked goods and homemade crafts. The Cochranton Community Fair features a litany of contests involving dairy cattle, sheep, dairy goats, poultry, rabbits and horses.
Pattie Fields, secretary of the fair association and chief organizer for the home show, said this year's home show features between 300 to 500 entries from around 50 entrants.
The home show features everything from flowers and vegetables to arts and crafts, canned goods and baked items.
Regardless of what draws individual attendees in, fair organizers are hoping the return of the Cochranton Community Fair will be a successful one. With the anticipation they've been hearing from residents, that wish may just come true.
"Everybody is really excited to have it," Mosier said. "It's a huge staple for this community. It's a huge fundraiser for our churches and local organizations."
The Cochranton Community Fair opens to general attendance at 4 p.m. each day, according to Mosier, though some animal competitions may take place earlier. Admission is free on all days.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.
Fair schedule
Today
• 1 p.m.: Judging home Show exhibits
• 6:30: Baked goods sale, on stage
• 7: The Basement Band performing on stage
Tuesday
• 8 a.m.: Judging sheep and rabbits
• 10: Poultry judging
• 4 p.m.: Judging goats
• 6: Clark Duncan Family Cornament
• 7: Chaz performing on stage
Wednesday
• Noon: Horse show — pleasure
• 6:30 p.m.: Parade (float contest)
• 7: Horse pull
• 7:30: Dirty White Boys performing on stage
Thursday
• 6:30 p.m.: Junior and open cattle show
• 6:30: Kids' goat milking competition
• 7: People pull
• 7: Mayflower Hill performing on stage
Friday
• 6 p.m.: Woodsman contest
• 7:30: Bishop Road performing on stage
Saturday
• 10 a.m.: Horse show — gaming
• 1 p.m.: Pedal tractor pull, for kids 3 to 10. Kids' water battle will follow the pedal tractor pull
• 5: Garden tractor pull
• 7: Ruckus performing on stage
• Dusk: Fireworks