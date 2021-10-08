COCHRANTON — Cleanup efforts have continued this week at Cochranton's Lions Park in the wake of the Sept. 22 windstorm that felled numerous trees.
Strong, straight-line winds took down numerous trees in the borough's park including one that damaged one of the four picnic pavilions.
The borough's insurance policy will cover damage to picnic shelter, Susan Armburger, borough manager, told Cochranton Borough Council at its meeting Monday.
Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort, a nonprofit community development group, has insurance that will help cover the cost of repairs to the walking trail that was damaged by falling trees, Armburger said.
There is bit of a financial bright spot for the borough from the damage, though.
The borough is hoping to net about $10,000 in timber sales of the downed trees following the deduction of costs such as use equipment to remove and truck debris from the site, Armburger said.