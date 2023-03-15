A Cochranton-area woman has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison for her no-contest plea last week to third-degree murder in the 2021 fatal poisoning of her adopted handicapped son.
Mary Diehl received the sentence this afternoon from Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens in connection with the September 2021 death of Diehl’s adopted son, Najir, age 11.
When asked by Stevens if she wished to make a statement prior to the sentence being handed down, Diehl, 64, declined to make any comment.
Prior to pronouncing sentence, Stevens said called Najir’s death “unnecessary, unexplainable and unjustifiable.”
“There is no viable explanation for this,” Stevens said before sentencing Diehl.
In November 2021, Diehl, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a general charge of criminal homicide for poisoning the boy by giving him windshield washer fluid to drink the night of Sept. 5, 2021, at the Diehl home. Najir wasn’t ambulatory on his own, according to authorities.
Diehl, 64, entered a no-contest plea to third-degree murder in county court on Friday, avoiding what was forecast to be a two-week trial.
In pleading no contest, Diehl did not admit guilt, but agreed there was enough evidence to convict her had the case gone to trial.
Diehl’s 10- to 20-year sentence was part of negotiated plea deal between Eric Hackwelder, Diehl’s defense attorney, and Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo.
Also as part of the negotiated plea deal, the defense had agreed to ask the court impose no less than a six-year minimum sentence for Diehl while the DA’s Office agreed not to ask for more than a 10-year minimum sentence.
See Thursday’s print edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilltribune.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.