FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A wood-burning stove is blamed for a fire at a Cochranton-area home.
The fire on Sunday was confined to a living room wall and a portion of the ceiling above in the one-story home, according to Chief Scott Schell of Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department.
The home, at 22658 Route 285, is about 2 miles west of Cochranton in Fairfield Township.
The fire was discovered by the family just after 5:30 p.m. and they were able to get out safely, according to Schell, who said the fire was caused by a faulty wood-burning stove.
Greenwood Township and West Mead 1 volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.