COCHRANTON — Cochranton Borough Council is expected to put final touches tonight on a preliminary 2022 budget that doesn't increase borough taxes or utility costs.
Council meets today at 7 p.m. at the borough building for a final public work session on the proposed 2022 budget and may vote to accept the preliminary budget.
The borough's proposed 2022 budget would keep real estate tax and water, sewer and garbage rates all at their current levels, according Councilman Cory Jackson, who serves on council's finance committee and is the financial controller at Meadville Medical Center.
For the past several weeks, Jackson and Susan Armburger, the borough's manager, have been working on a draft 2022 budget for council.
Jackson said a key element of the proposed 2022 budget fell into place last week when council approved a new garbage and recycling contract.
Council members unanimously approved a new five-year contract with Tri-County Industries Inc. of Grove City at their meeting Nov. 1.
The new contract allowed borough council to plug in around a $125,000 figure for garage and recycling costs for 2022.
The five-year contract, covering 2022 through 2026, keeps the borough's residential garbage collection fee at $19.50 per month in 2022 with weekly unlimited trash pickup at the curb and voluntary recycling on an alternating-week basis.
Jackson and Armburger said they don't anticipate the need for a hike in borough real estate tax for 2022. The budget also would keep water and sewer rates unchanged.
The borough’s real estate millage rate is 14.25 mills with borough real estate taxes $334.88 for a property with an assessed value of $23,500 — Crawford County’s median assessment.
The borough’s minimum rate for water service would stay at $32.75 a month for 2022 with the minimum rate for sewage staying at $57 per month. Monthly residential water and sewage bills are based on usage.
Final approval of Cochranton's 2022 budget is expected to take place at council's Dec. 6 meeting, both Jackson and Armburger said.
