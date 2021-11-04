Cochranton and Maplewood marching bands saw major success in the Lakeshore Marching Band Association (LMBA) Championships at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, taking first in their respective classes and with the former winning the overall championship title.
Cochranton High School's band has now won a record 31 LMBA championships, and has won 23 championships in a row. The Cochranton band has been undefeated in its class for the last 14 LMBA seasons.
In addition, Cochranton also claimed awards for Best Music, Best Visual and Best General Effect on Saturday, and swept all possible caption awards throughout the season.
Cochranton was competing in the Class AA division of the championship.
Maplewood, meanwhile, won the Class A division. The band won all caption awards in its class, including Best Music, Best Visual and Best General Effect, continuing its streak of doing so.
"Despite their very small size, the band also, once again, outscored several bands in larger classes," said Jamie Gardner, Maplewood band director, in an email. "The 17 piece band is only led by three seniors which include Dustin LeSuer, trombone; Breanna Heme, percussion; and Skylar Miles, color guard."
Maplewood's show this year was titled "PULSE," and focused on elements like tempo, inertia and rhythm.
Gardner said due to the band's small size, they performed their entire show without a drum major this year. This, he said, "really helped highlight and embody the band's control of pulse as they used choreography, dance, and large props to communicate the theme to the audience."
"The band was excited to come out of Covid after a year off and continue the strong tradition of Maplewood success at local and regional band competitions," he said. "Despite their small size, the band learned that planning, hard work, and team effort can lead to success through any adversity."
Cochranton's show was titled "(DIS)CONNECTED" and featured 12-foot tall cellphone props and LED handheld cellphone props in band members' hands. The show, according to Cochranton Band Director Carl Miller, was meant to highlight that "even though we are connected so much through technology and devices, we are disconnected on a personal, humanistic level."
Cochranton's production featured soloists Spencer Freysinger (trumpet), Kyran Miller (baritone), Rami Negron (dance) and Bryndyn McCullough (guard).
The band is led by Miller, who is also the drill designer, and Assistant Band Director Rachel Miller. They are joined by Creative Coordinator and Sound Designer Andrew Wolfe, Color Guard Instructor and Guard Designer Mike Bergstrom, Music/Marching Instructor Richard Fresysinger and Percussion Instructor Candy Weigel. Additional design staff includes Music Arranger Robert Traugh and Percussion Arranger Chad Heiny.
Cochranton Fire Department and Emergency Service escorted the band back home after the championship, and the students were treated to a pizza party sponsored by the Cochranton Cardinal Music Boosters.
Results
Class A
1. Maplewood: 84.80 (Music, Visual, General Effect)
2. Erie: 79.05
3. Seneca: 77.60
4. Saegertown: 76.65
5. Union City: 73.52
6. Girard: 72.80
7. Corry: 72.60
Class AA
1. Cochranton: 89.82 (Music, Visual, General Effect)
2. Harbor Creek: 85.55
3. Fairview: 84.22
Class AAA
1. North East: 89.37 (Music, Visual, General Effect)
2. Northwestern: 86.55
3. Bradford: 84.60
4. General McLane: 83.82
5. Iroquois: 81.67
Open Class
1. McDowell: 87.67 (Music, Visual, General Effect)