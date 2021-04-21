Get ready for some snow in the forecast through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland.
About 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible today before switching to a mix of rain and snow around mid-afternoon.
Snow, mixed with rain, is expected to continue tonight and into Thursday, though additional snow accumulation is expected to be light. There is less than a half-inch of new snow forecast tonight and another less than half-inch predicted Thursday.
It all adds up to between 3 to 4 inches total before the storm moves off to the east by Thursday afternoon.