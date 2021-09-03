The American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) is expressing concern over the future of Conneaut Lake Park and its Blue Streak roller coaster.
The group, which described itself as the world's largest amusement enthusiast organization, released a letter Thursday voicing its apprehension.
"The manner in which the park has conducted business this summer, including the removal of many longtime rides and structures and nearly nonexistent transparent communications, has been most troubling to the park's supporters," the letter reads.
Conneaut Lake Park was purchased in March by Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC for $1.2 million from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park in U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceedings.
Since then, the park has had many old buildings removed from its midway from Comstock Street southeast to the boardwalk area by the lake. A wooden stage, as well as pavement and trees, were also removed to create an open area for festivals and concerts.
The Tumble Bug, a ride dating to the 1920s and one of only two rides of its kind in existence, was also removed, with the park claiming in a Facebook post that it was beyond repair.
The Blue Streak, according to ACE, is among the 20 oldest roller coasters in North America, and only one of two remaining designed by Edward Vettel Sr., a noted roller coaster designer. It has also been labeled an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark — one of only 45 coasters in the world picked as such — and one of just 30 roller coasters in the world to qualify as an ACE Coaster Classic, an award given to rides that "provide a truly pure, traditional roller coaster experience."
In an interview earlier this year, Joseph told the Tribune that the Blue Streak wouldn't be operational this season, but is to be examined this fall.
“We’ll get some structural engineers in," he said. "No final decision has been made."
ACE said it has donated more than $30,000 to the restoration of Blue Streak and that it was "instrumental" in obtaining a $50,000 grant from Pepsi for the coaster.
"ACE implores the ownership of Conneaut Lake Park to reconsider the historic nature of the park and Blue Streak and how both can fit into various models for the future of the property," the organization wrote.
Joseph refused to comment regarding the Blue Streak's future in a text to the Tribune on Thursday.
The group also urged the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) to "hold the park's ownership accountable for complying with any and all covenants and restrictions to which it is legally obligated."
PHMC has been trying to contact Joseph regarding the demolition and renovations being done at the park this year. Due to the park accepting a $12,500 grant from the commission in 2013 for preservation of the Blue Streak, any changes within the park's core area must be reviewed and approved by PHMC until 2028, commission spokesman Howard Pollman previously told the Tribune.
Acceptance of the grants imposed covenants, or restrictions, for a 15-year period, including the review and approval of plans provision. A copy of the covenants is on file with the Crawford County Recorder of Deeds Office.
As reported in an Aug. 26 Tribune article, PHMC has sent letters dated June 7 and 13 requesting Joseph forward plans to the commission, but did not receive responses. The commission's legal counsel further sent a letter on Aug. 5 warning of possible further action if no action was taken by Joseph, but it was also not responded to.
At that time, Joseph also did not comment on whether he had received the letters from PHMC.
Due to the covenants, the park is treated as if it were on the National Register of Historic Places even though it is not, according to Pollman. That includes maintaining and preserving the park in accordance with the secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.
ACE concluded its letter by imploring its members and residents of Crawford County to "demand that the community asset that is Conneaut Lake Park be restored to the greatest extent possible."
