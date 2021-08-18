CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Residents were invited to attend Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s meeting on Monday night to discuss their ideas about how to use money from the American Rescue Plan — and only one person showed up.
The borough received a total of $279,152.78, with half coming this year and half next year.
“We had to have a public meeting to decide what to do wit the American Rescue Plan money,” Councilwoman Delores Hale said.
The lone attendee, Sam Reese, one of the co-founders of WXCS 92.9 FM radio, told council he was seeking financial help from the borough for the station’s emergency alert system.
Reese said he would need $750 for equipment and $300 for labor and installation for a total of $1,050.
Hale said council would consider contributing half the amount. The money is limited to five categories for use. Reese has been airing public service announcements on COVID-19 vaccinations, which falls under the category of supporting public health.
In other news, the administration and finance committee met and discussed the 2022 budget.
“We talked about a possible tax increase of 0.5 mills,” Councilman Pat Mahon said. “We’re probably going to end up increasing the water rates. The basic rate would go up one dollar.”
The water rate increase would be effective in July.
Hale asked Borough Manager Sandy Pude how many ratepayers the borough has for water.
Pude said about 1,200, but the population at the State Correctional Institution fluctuates each month.
Mahon said the committee expects to have more information on the budget at the Sept. 20 meeting.
In her operations report, Pude said National Night Out was successful; after expenses, the event cleared $1,844.70. There is $4,233.39 in the account, which will help fund next year’s event.
“We are looking at other things that we can add for the 2022 event,” she said.
Pude suggested more giant inflatables for children’s play.
Pude deposited $295.50 into the Badges Building Bridges account. The money came from the businesses’ flower box contest at National Night Out. Cambridge Springs Police Department Patrolman Alyssa Angelo is spearheading the Badges Building Bridges program as a way to connect students at Cambridge Springs Elementary School to police officers in a positive way.
In other business:
• The tar-and-chip project scheduled for Aug. 16 was postponed due to rain.
• Youth who sold lemonade on Venango Avenue donated their income of $163 to the K-9 Unit. Pude deposited it into the general fund to pay for dog food.
• The borough received a certificate of insurance for the Cambridge Springs youth flag football league.
• The borough received a letter from a General McLane student who is willing to set up a bicycle repair station at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds as a community service project. Mahon suggested putting it at the concrete corner by the concession stand.
• Hale is going to contact companies about new playground equipment for the park at the carnival grounds. Pude suggested that, once plans are complete, to let the community know for possible financial sponsorship.
Council will not meet Sept. 6 due to Labor Day. The steering committee will host a public meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Council’s next meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.