Starting today, city residents in need of a carbon monoxide, or CO, detector may request one from Meadville Central Fire Department.
It's a joint effort through Meadville Central Fire Department, Local 515 of the International Association of Firefighters, and the family of retired city firefighter Robert "Pete" Hoke who passed away in 2020.
City residents may call (814) 724-6200 and request a detector, which will be installed by firefighters.
If residents have a detector and would like it checked or would like assistance installing it, they also may call the fire station.