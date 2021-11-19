Grappling with mental health issues can be an extremely difficult experience for many people.
However, one Meadville counselor has launched a clothing and accessory brand intended to help inspire and support those dealing with mental health struggles.
Kayla Scheanon of French Creek Counseling launched her brand, Self Evolver, on Oct. 22. The line, which includes everything from tank tops to hoodies to various accessories, features clothing with phrases like "Own Your Evolution" and "Mental Health Matters" printed on them.
Scheanon, who has been in practice for 10 years, was inspired to make the clothing line through interaction with her clients. Some of those clients, she said, would become very proud of themselves and the progress they made, and she wanted to give them something to reflect that feeling.
"I wanted to design a clothing brand for people that were working on themselves, whether they were working on depression or anxiety, and they could wear something to show their progress and to be proud of themselves," she said.
In fact, the name Self Evolver came out of sessions she's had with clients. Scheanon frequently found herself talking about evolution and evolving when speaking to people about facing mental health issues.
So important a role did her experience with clients play in making the line, that Scheanon feels she can't really call Self Evolver her own brand.
"People inspired me to create it," she said. "I don't consider it my brand, I consider it everybody's."
In addition to giving a boost in self-confidence, another goal of Self Evolver is to normalize discussion about mental health. By placing the topic on something so visible as a shirt or hat, Scheanon hopes to bring the subject to the surface, rather than have it hidden away.
"In the past, historically, mental health has been very stigmatized and something people don't talk about," Scheanon said.
"We really want to reduce the stigma of mental health," she later said.
Accompanying the products themselves are stories of people who have undergone great change and growth in their lives. These ambassadors of the brand, called Self Evolvers, have their stories shared on the official Self Evolver website, and applications are open for anyone to share their story.
One such Self Evolver is Aaron Diaz, the owner/operator and Valor Combat Academy of Meadville and co-owner of Valor Personal Defense Systems. Diaz's story follows him from growing up in public housing with his family living off government assistance, to joining the U.S. Army and becoming the first in his family to enroll in college.
Diaz said that when Scheanon explained the idea behind the brand to him, he was very receptive to it. He saw it as an extension of his own work in teaching people self defense, which he said empowers others and helps to make them more confident.
"You're almost wearing your title," Diaz said. "You're wearing your evolution."
Sharing his story on such a public medium was a first for Diaz, but it has inspired him. He has now gotten involved in motivational speaking, something he first did during a retreat with Scheanon's help.
"It's really moving me into a totally different direction that I never even thought of," he said.
To put it another way, Diaz feels the experience shows how he is still evolving.
Working on launching the Self Evolver line took around a year, Scheanon said, and it has started to find its audience. As sales pick up, she hopes to be able to donate proceeds to foundations or charities that focus on mental health, poverty, domestic violence and homelessness.
For those interested in buying Self Evolver products, they are available at selfevolver.co. Anyone interested in becoming a Self Evolver ambassador can also apply to do so on the website.
