MERCER – It could be a little more difficult for Maggie Thompson to deposit her paycheck in Mercer.
“My bank is closing,” said Thompson, a bartender at J. Hicks On The Square.
Mercer residents may ask her: Which bank?
Citizens Bank closed its branch in November 2021, then Huntington Bank closed its office doors in January 2022 and now PNC Bank is set to shut its Mercer branch in April.
“We’ve been told PNC will have some type of kiosk available for some electronic banking,” Gina Hicks, who along with her husband Jim owns the Mercer restaurant. “But we need a full-service bank.”
PNC didn’t respond to an email or phone message.
The loss of PNC will mean there will be no traditional full-service bank branch in Mercer, and that hits the Hicks.
“I don’t like electronic banking,” Gina said. “I still write out paychecks to our employees and vendors.”
Hicks’ restaurant, like most restaurants, makes daily deposits at its bank. If there’s no full service bank in town that means a 10- to 15-minute road trip to the nearest branch.
“It’s a huge inconvenience,” Jim Hicks said.
For Huntington, closing its Mercer branch was a matter of shifting trends among consumers, said bank spokesman David Miller.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, customers were looking for more self-service options such as digital banking tools for added convenience,” Miller said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated some of those changes in behaviors. The changes we’re making right now will better position Huntington to serve our customers via the right mix of assisted-service and self-service channels.” Affected branch employees will be offered jobs within the bank’s system, he added.
Citizens didn’t return a phone call or email message.
Jim Cardamon, a retired banker with First National Bank, said he wasn’t surprised that the Mercer branches were closing.
“Banks are pushing electronic banking on people,” Cardamon said. “The days of the personal banker seem to be going away.”
There is an alternative for consumers. Pennstar Federal Credit Union has an office on the same street as the banks and will definitely be open, said Nichole Sayers, Pennstar’s CEO and treasurer.
“We’re a full-service institution and we’re staying in Mercer,” Sayers said.
Pennstar offers consumer products such checking, savings, debit accounts and online banking services.
It also offers car, personal and home equity loans, but not mortgages or business accounts, she said.
Like other credit unions, Pennstar has criteria on who can become members. Where someone works is a leading requirement.
“We’re going to work with employers there to find ways to include their employees,” Sayers said.
When told Pennstar doesn’t offer business accounts, Jim Hicks said he was pinning his hopes that Mercer County State Bank would come into town and fill one of the former bank buildings.
MCSB has an office along Route 62 near the I-79 interchange in Jackson Township.
“We’ll do anything we can to get them here,” Hicks said.
