Closings, changes due to the Christmas holiday
Government offices — City of Meadville, Crawford County and all federal and state offices are closed today in observance of Christmas. Crawford County offices also are closed Tuesday.
Mail — No window service or mail delivery today in observance of Christmas.
Garbage collection — In the city of Meadville, refuse collection days are unaffected as Christmas was on a Sunday.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority fixed route service and shared ride services end at 2 p.m. today in observance of Christmas. Normal operations resume Tuesday.
Financial institutions — Offices are closed today in observance of Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.