Government offices — All local, federal and state offices are closed today in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.
Mail — No window service or mail delivery Saturday in observance of New Year's Day.
Garbage collection — In the City of Meadville, normal collection today.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority fixed route service ends 3 p.m. today with no service Saturday. There is no share ride bus service today. Normal operations resume Monday.
Financial institutions — Some may close early today in observance of New Year's Day. Offices closed Saturday in observance of New Year's Day.