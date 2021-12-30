Government offices — All local, federal and state offices are closed Friday in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.

Mail — No window service or mail delivery Saturday in observance of New Year's Day.

Garbage collection — In the City of Meadville, normal collection Friday.

Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority fixed route service ends 3 p.m. Friday with no service Saturday. There is no share ride bus service Friday. Normal operations resume Monday.

Financial institutions — Some may close early Friday in observance of New Year's Day. Offices closed Saturday in observance of New Year's Day.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you