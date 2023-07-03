There are a number of closings Tuesday due to the Fourth of July.
Government offices — All federal, state and local government offices are closed.
Garbage collection — Normal collection schedule today in the city of Meadville. However, no garbage and yard waste collection Tuesday in Meadville due to the holiday; the schedule is one day later than normal the remainder of the week.
Mail — No window service or delivery.
Buses — No fixed route or shared ride services for Crawford Area Transportation Authority.
Financial institutions — Closed.
