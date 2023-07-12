CONNEAUT LAKE — Young Cooper Mangini couldn’t stop smiling after water skiing on Conneaut Lake.
“It was awesome,” said Cooper, 9, who is no stranger to the water. He proudly told a reporter, “I took swimming lessons when I was a baby,” which has enabled him to swim in his grandparents’ pool.
Monday’s adventure was Cooper’s first time water skiing. It was extra special for both Cooper and his parents as Cooper must use a wheelchair to get around on land.
Cooper has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 2, a disease that affects nerves and muscles, causing muscles to become increasingly weak. Children with type 2 may be able to sit up, but can’t walk.
Cooper was able to water ski through the Three Rivers Adaptive Sports (TRAS) Adaptive Water Sports Clinic. The 33rd edition of the clinic began Monday and runs through Thursday on the lake.
The Iroquois Boating and Fishing Club serves as a headquarters for the clinic which has adaptive equipment to allow those with disabilities the chance to water ski, kayak and canoe on the lake.
“I was a little nervous at first, ‘cause the board (the adaptive water ski platform) was pointing up at first,” Cooper said of his experience. “It flattened out when the boat picked up speed and began pulling me. I liked the action and the speed.”
Cooper’s parents, Kelly and Ryan Mangini of Bethel Park, were in awe of the overall program available for those with disabilities.
“This is pretty incredible,” Kelly said. “There are lots of kids, lots of fun, and lots of stuff for them to do.”
“It’s just incredible,” Ryan said, echoing his wife’s comments.
The Manginis had learned of the TRAS Adaptive Water Sports Clinic at Conneaut Lake via Cooper’s physical therapist who also volunteers with the clinic, Kelly said. This is the first year they have been able to schedule time to come.
“When we heard about it I thought it was something cool to try,” Cooper said with a smile.
Barbi Baum, board president of TRAS and the event’s coordinator, said the clinic empowers its participants who have all types of disabilities.
“I got hurt when I was young and got in a wheelchair, but I wanted to be able to ski again,” she said.
Baum, who had water skied on Conneaut Lake since she was a young girl, suffered a spinal cord injury in a car crash at age 14.
She was able to ski again through the use of adaptive equipment and wanted to make it available to others as well.
It led to the founding of TRAS in 1989 to promote quality of life, education and provide year-round sports and recreational opportunities to those with disabilities.
“The theory of it is, it just makes you feel good to get out there and do something other people have access to,” Baum said. “It makes you feel empowered.”
“It’s their ability, not their disability, that counts,” she said. “We hope that just by their experience and how well they’re accepted here, it will help them in other aspects of their life as well.”
This week, there are about 50 skiers and 75 volunteers at the clinic which continues today and Thursday, running from 8:30 a.m. to around 4 p.m.
• More information about the event for future years: Contact Marcia Logan at mariciaandmike@gmail.com, call (412) 996-7707 or visit traspa.org.
