The Meadville Climate Action Plan Task Force will unveil preliminary plans for emissions reductions during a virtual public discussion today from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The proposed plan comes after several months of public input, according to an announcement from the task force.
“Based on this feedback, and other research, we are proposing preliminary goals and programs for reducing emissions relating to buildings, transportation, land use and food,” the announcement stated. “Public input and engagement are keys to CAP development and we hope you can participate in this upcoming discussion.”
The meeting can be accessed online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85752231939. Links are also available via the events listing on the city’s Facebook page or at www.cityofmeadville.org.