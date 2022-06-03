Imagine doing a $12.2 million rehabilitation project to two dams and then finding out the dams were rated “unsatisfactory” and “fair.”
Unnoticed clerical errors have the two dams that form Tamarack Lake with those ratings on National Inventory of Dams — even though rebuilding one dam and repairing the other was completed in 2019. The National Inventory of Dams website is maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Inspection of the dams, which are owned by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), are done annually with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)’s Division of Dam Safety in charge of regulation and enforcement.
The inspection reports classifying the two dams were put into the system erroneously, Thomas Decker, spokesman for DEP’s Northwest Regional Office in Meadville, said Thursday.
“That’s an administrative error on us,” Decker said. “Both dams are fine and should be listed as ‘satisfactory.’”
Corrections have been filed by DEP and should update on the National Inventory of Dams website within the next few days, Decker said.
The ratings of Tamarack Lake’s two dams as “unsatisfactory” and “fair” were discovered during a check of the National Inventory of Dam’s website in May, which prompted inquiries to both DEP and the PFBC.
Tamarack Dam A — which spans Mill Run in West Mead Township — was completely rebuilt during 2018 and 2019. It was erroneously marked as “unsatisfactory.”
Tamarack Dam B — which spans Mud Run in Fallowfield Township — was rehabilitated during the period. It was erroneously marked as “fair.”
Engineering inspection reports from 2020 and 2021 from the PFBC to DEP found there was poor final construction grading associated with Tamarack Dam A both years. The reports stated PFBC maintenance staff should address the issue.
Mike Parker, communications director for the PFBC, said the grading issue is aesthetic and not related to the structural component of the dam.
The land grading is recommended to improve working conditions for maintenance crews for mowing and other work and will be addressed this summer, Parker said.
The 562-acre reservoir, located approximately 3 miles southeast of Meadville, stretches from West Mead Township to East Mead Township.
