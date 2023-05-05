The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
• Hayfield Township will hold its cleanup days today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 17882 Townhouse Road, Saegertown. Items that will be accepted are appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, equipment, metal items, car parts and batteries, and paint cans (if dry with lids removed). Items that will not be accepted are electronics, TV screens, computer monitors, normal weekly trash, food items, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, chemicals, hazardous waste, liquids, commercial, industrial and/or contractor waste, building materials, shingles, lumber, burn barrels, yard debris and tree branches. Appliances with freon will be accepted for $10 per item. One load per household accepted with additional loads at $20 per load. Participants should be prepared to assist township personnel with the unloading of their vehicle. Proof of residency is required. More information: Call (814) 763-6115.
• Athens Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the township building on Centerville Road. All residents are encouraged to participate and are reminded that they are responsible for unloading all articles from their vehicle. Items that will not be accepted are as follows: household, yard or construction waste; dirt; paint; batteries; TVs, computers and electronic devices; tires; freon and other hazardous chemicals. Proof of residency may be requested. Donations per load are greatly appreciated. Cans for Wishes will have a drop-off for recycling old appliances, car parts, scrap metals and aluminum cans to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. More information: Contact the township supervisors or secretary.
• Beaver Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building, 3298 Parker Road, Springboro. Items not accepted will be tires, burn barrels, electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc.), construction materials, wet garbage or household trash. Refrigerators/freezers will be accepted if the refrigerant has been removed. More information: Call (814) 587-3555.
• Fairfield Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building, 22101 Steen Hill Road, Cochranton. The township will accept one truckload per resident and the charge will be $10 per truckload thereafter. No tires, paint cans (unless lids are removed and contents are empty), normal household garbage, burnable items, electronics (TVs or computers) will be accepted. Proof of residency is required.
• Sadsbury Township will hold its spring leaf/yard waste cleanup day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a collection site at the township municipal building, 9888 Route 285, Conneaut Lake. The following material will be accepted: leaves, grass clippings, plant clippings, flowers, brush and branches up to 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. Unacceptable material includes soils, food waste from gardens or orchards, food compost, plastics, lumber and any wood or tree limbs over 4 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length. More information: Contact the township office at (814) 382-8579.
• Summit and Summerhill townships will hold a joint cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit Township gravel pit on Route 18 just south of Harmonsburg. Acceptable items that will be taken include appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, aluminum, cast, copper and steel items. Tires that are removed from the rim will be accepted for a $5 fee, but oversized and commercial tires cannot be accepted. Paint in cans, if dry and the lids removed, will also be accepted. Freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers will incur a $25 fee, but there is no fee if a certificate of freon removal is attached. Items not acceptable include yard waste, dirt, light bulbs including compact and fluorescent tubes, household or wet garbage, bricks, rocks, concrete, roofing and construction materials. Also, whole junk vehicles, automotive fuels and fluids, chemicals, radioactive and hazardous waste, oils, propane tanks, asbestos, and commercial, industrial or contractor waste will not be accepted. Electronic waste such as TVs, consumer electronics, computers, printers and cellphones cannot be accepted. Cash or checks will be accepted. Officials will ask for verification of residence and those participating are asked to provide unloading assistance. More information: Email summit.crawford.pa@gmail.com.
• Union Township will hold a litter pickup day on Saturday. Volunteers should stop at the township garage between 8 a.m. and noon. The township will supply garbage bags, vests and gloves to volunteers.
• Vernon Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building, 16678 McMath Ave. Proof of residency will be required. Items not accepted are electronic waste (TV or computer monitors), shingles, building materials, food items, dirt, stones, tires, logs, tree branches, grass clippings, liquids, items with freon, nothing over 5 feet long (except furniture), paint or hazardous waste, or regular trash. Vehicle batteries will be accepted.
• Woodcock Borough will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heist Park, Gravel Run Road. All scrap metal will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.{/div}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.