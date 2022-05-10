The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
• Beaver Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building, l3298 Parker Road, Springboro. Unaccepted items include tires, burn barrels, electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc.), construction materials, wet garbage or household trash. Refrigerators and freezers will be accepted if the refrigerant has been removed. More information: Call (814) 587-3555.
• Blooming Valley will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 7:30 to 11 a.m. in front of the former Blooming Valley School, off Roudebush Street. Two dumpsters will be provided, one for metal items, the other for non-metal junk. Not-accepted items include computer monitors and televisions, household garbage, tires, liquids and appliances that contain freon. Borough representatives will be on site to assist residents and verify residency.
• East Fairfield Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the township building, 6760 Franklin Pike.
• Meadville will hold a cleanup day for residents on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Each vehicle-load of rubbish will be charged $10 and proof of city residency, such as a drivers license, is required. The event will take place at the city’s Public Works garage, 1340 S. Cottage St. The garage can be reached from Clark Road at its intersection with Route 322 just south of Channellock. Construction materials such as bricks, concrete blocks and shingles from individual homeowners, dried paint cans, mattresses and batteries of all types will be accepted. Yard waste and organic materials will also be accepted but must be kept separate from other debris. Items not accepted include electronics (TVs, phones, computers, monitors), fluorescent light bulbs, liquids including paint and household chemicals, tires, junk vehicles, household trash including clothing, appliances with freon (unless freon has been removed and the appliance is appropriately tagged), and thermostats containing mercury. For more information on the city’s clean-up day, visit cityofmeadville.org or call 333-3339.
• Spring Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township municipal building, 23578 N. Center Road. Items which will not be accepted include batteries, cans containing liquids, yard debris/burnables, concrete, residential garbage, business garbage or tires.
• Union Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township maintenance building, 7236 Mercer Pike. Items that will not be accepted include tires, batteries, chemicals, paints, solvents, any liquids, hazardous waste, shingles, building materials, commercial garbage, household garbage or diapers. Electronics which require recycling by state law cannot be accepted. Appliances with freon removed, bicycles, scrap metal or other metals will be accepted.
• Wayne Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14. Items that will not be accepted include tires, batteries, shingles, electronics, household garbage, chemicals, paints or hazardous waste. Attendees must be township residents. No pickers are permitted. More information: Visit waynetwpcc.org.
• East Fallowfield Township will hold its cleanup day on May 21 from 7 a.m. to noon at the township building, 10180 Adamsville Road. Not-accepted items include household garbage, lawn clippings, tires, paint, appliances, construction materials or electronics.
• Steuben Township will hold its cleanup day on May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building. Not-accepted items include tires, oils, TVs and electronics that fall under the state’s electronic recycling law. More information: Call (814) 967-4499.
• West Mead Township will hold its cleanup day on May 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. No propane tanks, loose shingles or uncontained small items will be accepted. Other items that will not be accepted include computers, televisions and similar electronic items, but Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap noted that such items can be take directly to Lincoln Recycling, 986 N. French St. Batteries will be accepted at the event.
• South Shenango Township will hold its cleanup days on June 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the township building. Not accepted items include household garbage, railroad ties, cement products and paint cans with paint in them. There will be a charge for electronics and tires.
• Woodcock Township will hold its cleanup day on June 11 from 7 a.m. to noon at the township building, 16250 State Highway 86, Saegertown. Acceptable items include furniture, mattresses, mowers, bicycles, metal items and appliances (no freon). Non-acceptable items include tires (dirt or sod), construction debris, liquids (paint if completely dry), hazardous materials/chemicals, televisions, computers, printers, monitors, mouse, keyboard, florescent bulbs, propane tanks, items containing freon, wet household garbage or recycling materials.