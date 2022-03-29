The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to the Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
• Cussewago Township will hold its cleanup day on April 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building, 23748 N. Mosiertown Road, Saegertown. Acceptable items will include furniture, mowers, bikes, etc. Items that are not accepted include wet household garbage, bricks, rocks, concrete, junk vehicles/boats, hazardous items/chemicals, commercial/industrial/contractor waste or shingles. Certain items will be recycled at a cost such as televisions, computers, monitors and peripherals. To help recoup recycling fees, a $5-per-item fee will be imposed for each small item dropped off. With a limit of three, larger items such as refrigerators and console televisions will be charged $10 per item. Small passenger and light truck tires (no large truck tires or tires on rims) will be accepted with a charge of $4.50 each.
• Rockdale Township will hold its cleanup day on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No tires, batteries, monitors, wet paint or items with freon are allowed.
• Hayfield Township will hold cleanup days on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 17882 Townhouse Road. Items that will be accepted include appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, equipment, metal items, car parts and batteries, or paint cans (if dry with lids removed). Items not accepted include electronics, TV screens, computer monitors, normal weekly trash, food items, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, chemicals, hazardous waste, liquids, building materials, shingles, lumber, burn barrels, yard debris, tree branches and commercial, industrial and/or contractor waste. Only one load per household. Additional loads may be accepted for $20 per load. Residents should be prepared to assist township personnel with unloading of their vehicles. Proof of residency is required. For more information, call Hayfield Township at (814) 763-6115.
• West Mead Township will hold its cleanup day on May 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. No propane tanks, loose shingles or uncontained small items will be accepted. Other items that will not be accepted include computers, televisions and similar electronic items, but Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap noted that such items can be take directly to Lincoln Recycling, 986 N. French St. Batteries will be accepted at the event. Dunlap said bids were solicited from six contractors, four of whom submitted proposals. Supervisors voted unanimously to award the metal collection bid to Lincoln Recycling and to award the contract for collection of trash items to Meadville Redi-Mix Concrete Inc. The township will pay $150 for a 30-yard container to collect metal items and will receive $205 per gross ton collected, according to the agreement with Lincoln Recycling, Dunlap said. A similar container for items containing freon would also cost $150 and the township would be charged a $5 disposal fee for each item. Containers for collection of trash goods will each cost $322 with an added disposal fee of $48 for each ton of garbage, Dunlap said.
• Woodcock Township will hold its cleanup day on June 11 from 7 a.m. to noon at the township building, 16250 State Highway 86, Saegertown. Acceptable items include furniture, mattresses, mowers, bicycles, metal items and appliances (no freon). Non-acceptable items include tires (dirt or sod), construction debris, liquids (paint if completely dry), hazardous materials/chemicals, televisions, computers, printers, monitors, mouse, keyboard, florescent bulbs, propane tanks, items containing freon, wet household garbage or recycling materials.