The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
• Hayfield Township will hold its cleanup day today from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 17882 Townhouse Road. Items that will be accepted include appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, equipment, metal items, car parts and batteries, or paint cans (if dry with lids removed). Items not accepted include electronics, TV screens, computer monitors, normal weekly trash, food items, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, chemicals, hazardous waste, liquids, building materials, shingles, lumber, burn barrels, yard debris, tree branches and commercial, industrial and/or contractor waste. Only one load per household. Additional loads may be accepted for $20 per load. Residents should be prepared to assist township personnel with unloading of their vehicles. Proof of residency is required. More information: Call (814) 763-6115.
• Athens Township will hold its annual cleanup day today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Township residents will be able to take their unwanted items to the township building at 35697 Centerville Road. Attendees are responsible for the unloading of all articles from their vehicle. Not-accepted items include household, yard or construction waste as well as dirt, paint, batteries, TVs, computers and electronic devices, tires, and Freon and other hazardous chemicals. The cleanup day is for Athens Township residents only; proof of residency may be requested. Donations per load are appreciated. The township is not responsible for accidents, injuries or damages to vehicles or personal property. More information: Contact the township supervisors or secretary.
• Cambridge Springs will hold its cleanup day today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old recycling center near the firemen’s pavilion off Snow Alley. Items that will not be accepted are tires, batteries, liquids, hazardous materials, items with freon and televisions. The cost is $5 a carload, $10 a truckload and $25 for a trailer or dump truck load.
• Conneaut Township will hold its cleanup day today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township building, 4026 W. Center Road, Linesville. Acceptable items are appliances, metal items (including metal sheeting and cleaned or hard-dried paint cans). The township will accept one TV and one computer (laptop or tower with monitor) per household. If a household more than one TV or computer, the cost is $5 each. The township will accept tires at a cost of $5 each. Semi tires are $20 each and tractor tires are $25 each. No more than four tires per household will be accepted. One toilet per household will be accepted. Each additional toilet will cost $10. Only cash will be accepted for payment. Items that will not be accepted include: regular household garbage, burnable items, construction material such as drywall, wood and shingles. The grounds are monitored and no pickers will be allowed. For more information, call (814) 683-5091.
• Pine Township will hold its cleanup day today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building, 4779 U.S. Highway 6. Not-accepted items include tires, batteries, electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc.), building/roofing materials, burn barrels, chemicals, paints, solvents, any liquids, hazardous waste, diapers, household or commercial garbage. Refrigerators/freezers will be accepted if the refrigerant has been removed. No pickers will be allowed at the cleanup.
• Sadsbury Township will hold its spring leaf/yard waste cleanup day today from 9 a.m. to noon and its general cleanup day on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., both at the municipal building, 9888 State Highway 285. Items accepted for the leaf/yard waste day include leaves, grass clippings, plant clippings, flowers, brush and branches up to 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. Unacceptable items include soils, food waste from gardens or orchards, food compost, plastics, lumber and any wood or tree limbs over 4 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length. For the cleanup day, items that will not be accepted include electronics (including computers, monitors, printers, TVs, etc.), weekly household garbage, any kind of hazardous material or liquid waste, roof shingles and large quantities of building materials. Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners will be accepted, but if the freon is not removed and tagged, a $4 removal fee will be imposed per unit. Car and light truck tires will be accepted for a fee of $4 per tire. These services are limited to residents and property owners of Sadsbury Township. More information: Call (814) 382-8579.
• Summit and Summerhill townships will hold a joint cleanup day today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Summit Township gravel pit. Freely accepted items include appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, equipment, aluminum, cast, copper, steel items, vehicle parts and batteries. Passenger and light truck tires will be accepted with the rims removed and for a $4 fee. The fee can be paid via cash or check. Freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers will be accepted for a $25 fee, or free if a certificate of freon removal is attached. Not-accepted items include yard waste; dirt; light bulbs; household or wet garbage; bricks; rocks; concrete; roofing; construction materials; whole junk vehicles; automotive fuels and fluids; chemicals, radioactive and hazardous waste; oils; propane tanks; asbestos; commercial, industrial or contractor waste; electronics/e-waste such as TVs, computers, printers or cellphones; and oversized and commercial tires.
• Vernon Township will hold its cleanup day today from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township buildings. Items that will not be accepted include electronic waste, shingles, building materials, food items, dirt, stones, tires, logs, tree branches, grass clippings, liquids, items with freon (such as freezers, refrigerators or air conditioners), anything more than 5 feet long except for furniture, paint, hazardous waste or regular trash. Vehicle batteries will be accepted. Proof of residency will be required.
• Beaver Township will hold its cleanup day on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building, l3298 Parker Road, Springboro. Unaccepted items include tires, burn barrels, electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc.), construction materials, wet garbage or household trash. Refrigerators and freezers will be accepted if the refrigerant has been removed. More information: Call (814) 587-3555.
• Blooming Valley will hold its cleanup day on May 14 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. in front of the former Blooming Valley School, off Roudebush Street. Two dumpsters will be provided, one for metal items, the other for non-metal junk. Not-accepted items include computer monitors and televisions, household garbage, tires, liquids and appliances that contain freon. Borough representatives will be on site to assist residents and verify residency.
• East Fairfield Township will hold its cleanup day on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the township building, 6760 Franklin Pike.
• Meadville will hold a cleanup day for residents on May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Each vehicle-load of rubbish will be charged $10 and proof of city residency, such as a drivers license, is required. The event will take place at the city’s Public Works garage, 1340 S. Cottage St. The garage can be reached from Clark Road at its intersection with Route 322 just south of Channellock. Construction materials such as bricks, concrete blocks and shingles from individual homeowners, dried paint cans, mattresses and batteries of all types will be accepted. Yard waste and organic materials will also be accepted but must be kept separate from other debris. Items not accepted include electronics (TVs, phones, computers, monitors), fluorescent light bulbs, liquids including paint and household chemicals, tires, junk vehicles, household trash including clothing, appliances with freon (unless freon has been removed and the appliance is appropriately tagged), and thermostats containing mercury. For more information on the city’s clean-up day, visit cityofmeadville.org or call 333-3339.
• Spring Township will hold its cleanup day on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township municipal building, 23578 N. Center Road. Items which will not be accepted include batteries, cans containing liquids, yard debris/burnables, concrete, residential garbage, business garbage or tires.
• Union Township will hold its cleanup day on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township maintenance building, 7236 Mercer Pike. Items that will not be accepted include tires, batteries, chemicals, paints, solvents, any liquids, hazardous waste, shingles, building materials, commercial garbage, household garbage or diapers. Electronics which require recycling by state law cannot be accepted. Appliances with freon removed, bicycles, scrap metal or other metals will be accepted.
• Wayne Township will hold its cleanup day on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14. Items that will not be accepted include tires, batteries, shingles, electronics, household garbage, chemicals, paints or hazardous waste. Attendees must be township residents. No pickers are permitted. More information: Visit waynetwpcc.org.
• EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — East Fallowfield Township will hold its annual cleanup day on May 21 from 7 a.m. to noon at the township building, 10180 Adamsville Road.
Not-accepted items include household garbage, lawn clippings, tires, paint, appliances, construction materials or electronics.
• Steuben Township will hold its cleanup day on May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building. Not-accepted items include tires, oils, TVs and electronics that fall under the state’s electronic recycling law. More information: Call (814) 967-4499.
• West Mead Township will hold its cleanup day on May 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. No propane tanks, loose shingles or uncontained small items will be accepted. Other items that will not be accepted include computers, televisions and similar electronic items, but Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap noted that such items can be take directly to Lincoln Recycling, 986 N. French St. Batteries will be accepted at the event.
• South Shenango Township will hold its cleanup days on June 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the township building. Not accepted items include household garbage, railroad ties, cement products and paint cans with paint in them. There will be a charge for electronics and tires.
• Woodcock Township will hold its cleanup day on June 11 from 7 a.m. to noon at the township building, 16250 State Highway 86, Saegertown. Acceptable items include furniture, mattresses, mowers, bicycles, metal items and appliances (no freon). Non-acceptable items include tires (dirt or sod), construction debris, liquids (paint if completely dry), hazardous materials/chemicals, televisions, computers, printers, monitors, mouse, keyboard, florescent bulbs, propane tanks, items containing freon, wet household garbage or recycling materials.