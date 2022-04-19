Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Snow showers. High 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%.