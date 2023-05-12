The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
• Cambridge Springs Borough will hold its spring cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carnival Grounds on Snow Alley. Items that will not be accepted are tires, batteries, liquids, hazardous materials, televisions and items that contain freon. Cost is $5 a carload, $10 a truckload, and $25 for a trailer or dump truck load.
• Conneaut Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township building, 4026 W. Center Road, Linesville. Acceptable items are appliances, metal items including metal sheeting, and cleaned and/or hard dry paint cans. The township will accept one television and one computer (laptop or tower with monitor) per household. If a household has more than one TV or computer, the cost is $5 per additional item. The township will accept up to 20-inch car tires at $5 a tire. Truck and implement tires are $10 each and semi tires are $20 each, and no more than four tires per household. One toilet per household no charge with a maximum of three per family accepted with the extra two costing $10 each. Only cash will be accepted. Not acceptable items are regular household garbage and burnables or construction material (drywall, shingles or wood). No pickers or early dumping allowed. More information: Call (814) 683-5091 and leave a message.
• Sadsbury Township will hold its spring cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township municipal building, 9888 Route 285, Conneaut Lake. Items not accepted are electronics (including computers, monitors, printers, TVs), propane tanks, weekly household garbage, any type of hazardous material or liquid waste, roof shingles, large quantities of building materials. Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners will be accepted. If freon is not removed and tagged, a $5 freon removal fee will be charged per unit. Car and light truck tires will be accepted for a fee of $4 per tire. More information: Contact the township office at (814) 382-8579.
• Spring Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township municipal building, 23578 N. Center Road, Springboro. Residents are asked not to bring batteries, cans containing liquids, yard debris/burnables, concrete, only residential/no business materials or tires.
• Wayne Township will hold its cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items not accepted are tires, batteries, shingles, electronics, household garbage, chemicals, paints or hazardous waste. No pickers will be permitted. More information: Visit waynetwpcc.org.
• East Fallowfield Township will hold its cleanup day on May 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 10180 Adamsville Road, Hartstown. No household garbage, lawn clippings, tires, paint, appliances, construction material or electronics will be accepted.
• Meadville will hold a cleanup day for residents on May 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. Each vehicle-load of rubbish will be charged $10 and proof of city residency, such as a driver’s license, is required. The event will take place at the city’s Public Works garage, 1340 S. Cottage St. The garage can be reached from Clark Road at its intersection with Route 322 just south of Channellock. Signs will be posted to assist drivers in locating the garage. Construction materials such as bricks, concrete blocks and shingles from individual homeowners, dried paint cans, mattresses and batteries of all types will be accepted. Yard waste and organic materials will also be accepted but must be kept separate from other debris. Items not accepted include electronics (TVs, phones, computers, monitors), fluorescent light bulbs, liquids including paint and household chemicals, tires, junk vehicles, household trash including clothing, appliances with freon, and thermostats containing mercury. More information: Call (814) 724-6000.
• Union Township will hold its cleanup day on May 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township maintenance building at 7236 Mercer Pike. Items that will not be accepted include tires, batteries, chemicals, paints, solvents or any liquids, hazardous waste or asbestos items, shingles, building materials, commercial garbage, household garbage or diapers. Electronics which require recycling by state law cannot be accepted. Computers, tablets, monitors and TVs can be recycled at various area businesses. Appliances with freon removed, bicycles, scrap metal or other metals will be accepted. Residents will be required to unload their own vehicles as directed. There will be limited assistance with heavy items.
• West Mead Township will hold its cleanup day on May 20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Acceptable items are appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, vehicle parts, batteries and building materials from individuals only. Any roofing shingles or miscellaneous small items must be boxed or contained. Items not accepted are normal weekly trash and garbage, televisions, computers, cellphones, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, flammable liquids, chemicals, hazardous waste and commercial, industrial or contractor waste. No loose shingles or propane tanks will be accepted. Township police will check identification. A charge of $30 will be made after the second pickup load from the same person. More information: Call (814) 336-1271, email westmead@westmead.org or visit westmead.org.
