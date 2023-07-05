CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will hold its annual Classic Car Show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 150 N. Third St., Conneaut Lake.
Car enthusiasts may display their cars for a $5 registration fee, which qualifies them to win Best of Show and People’s Choice awards, as well as a number of special door prizes.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. Cars will be parked on both paved and grassy areas adjacent to the museum.
The show also will feature a special event this year — starting of the engine from the Liberty the Second boat, which sank to the bottom of Conneaut Lake just prior to a race in 1922. It was recovered in 1985 by Bill Houghton and Brian Simpson and now is on display at the museum. The engine is one of only three in the United States. One is at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, a second at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., and the third at the local museum.
Visitors can also tour the museum, which has 45,000 artifacts, including Woolly Mammoth bones which were found at the bottom of the lake and are 14,000 years old; a display of baseball items from former Major League Baseball players Lynn and Darryl Jones, formerly of Harmonsburg; and an exhibit of the ice house industry, as well as many Conneaut Lake Park items among other exhibits.
Also featured are an original car from the Blue Streak and a Skee-Ball game from Conneaut Lake Park.
All the events are open to the public and are free of charge.
Hot dogs and snacks will be available to purchase. Many different types of gift ideas related to Conneaut Lake also are available in the gift shop.
