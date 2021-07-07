CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society will hold its annual classic car cruise Saturday at the museum, 150 N. Third St.
Registration for car owners will start at 9 a.m. with the show to follow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration fee is $5.
Special awards to be presented are People's Choice and Best of Show. In addition, car owners will be eligible for a number of door prizes.
Refreshments will be available to purchase.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Both the show and museum are free and open to the public.