After a school year unlike any other in the past 100 years, perhaps it’s fitting that the Meadville Area Senior High School (MASH) graduation ceremony planned for 6 p.m. today could be the first of its kind this century.
And after a school year that demanded one pivot after another from staff, students and families, it’s likely also fitting that graduation plans could still change.
If the weather proves accommodating, MASH’s 192 graduates will turn their tassels on Bender Field in an outdoor ceremony that can be attended in person by everyone with tickets (each graduate received six tickets).
If the weather does not cooperate, the ceremony will be moved inside to what has become the traditional location in recent decades — the school’s gymnasium. In that case, up to three of each student’s guests will be able to watch from inside the gym while any additional guests will be able to watch a livestream of the ceremony taking place inside the auditorium.
The school will post a location update by 2 p.m. today on its website, craw.org/schools/meadville-area-senior-high-school.
“We’ve done a lot of pivoting is what it boils down to,” Principal John Higgins said shortly after making the school’s Monday morning decision to stage two locations for the ceremony.
“The weather is giving us fits,” he added in reference to a forecast that has shown shifting expectations regarding the likelihood of rain this evening. “We’re trying to accommodate as many people as possible. This is the culmination of all the students’ efforts, so you want it to be special.”
Higgins, who has worked at MASH more than 20 years, couldn’t remember the last time graduation was held outside. English teacher Tami Shilling, who helps to organize the annual ceremony, said the school’s last outdoor graduation took place in 1991.
“Of course, that was a much different football field than the one we have now,” she added.
Whether the ceremony takes place inside or outside, members of the class of 2021 have a lot to be proud of, according to Higgins. Not only have they continued to learn through the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have earned more than $4 million in scholarships and other academic awards, he said. Slightly more than half of the graduates already have plans to attend two- or four-year institutions of higher learning and 10 students have already committed to joining the military — two will go to the Air Force, two to the Army, two to the Marine Corps, and four will see the world in the Navy.
For the first time, the most academically successful MASH grads will be recognized with the bronze, silver and gold cords that signify honors (24 students), high honors (seven students) and highest honors (19 students), Higgins said. The honors categories, determined by students’ cumulative weighted grade point averages, take the place of the traditional valedictorian and salutatorian.
Cochranton Junior-Senior High School
While Higgins and MASH families anxiously monitor the weather in anticipation of tonight’s ceremony, Cochranton Junior-Senior Assistant Principal Scott McCurdy has been certain of the forecast for his school’s graduation since the beginning of the week.
“It’ll be hot, like it always is,” he predicted.
That’s because the ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. inside the main gym at the school. McCurdy said families and other guests should expect “a standard graduation as in pre-COVID days with a few catches.”
The 64 graduates and staff members will be wearing masks, he said, and masks are recommended for those seated in the audience. The gym seats over 1,000 and McCurdy guessed the crowd could be over 300 people.
“This’ll be a breath of fresh air compared to last year,” he said. “We’re trying to make it as normal as possible.
“It’ll be a good night,” he added. “Hot, but a good night.”
PENNCREST School District
Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School
The class of 2021 at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School will consist of 73 graduates, and the class’s graduation ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. today in the school’s football stadium.
Last year’s mid-pandemic graduation featured drive-thru stops at a series of school locations. “The campus becomes the stage,” a school announcement explained at the time. This year, the event will be more traditional.
“We are having more of a true, formal ceremony,” said Principal Kylene Koper, who will be presiding over her first graduation after starting in her new position last month. “The kids will be in the home bleachers and families are on the field.”
There will be no limits on attendance at the ceremony, according to Koper, which was the primary factor in the decision to hold the event outside. If weather forces the event indoors, each graduate is allowed four guests.
Koper said about five class members were expected to join the military. One will be forced to miss graduation, but the absence comes with a good excuse: boot camp.
Maplewood Junior-Senior High School
Family and friends of Maplewood Junior-Senior High School graduates should bring their own chairs to the ceremony that begins in the school’s front yard today at 6:30 p.m., according to Principal Ken Wolfarth.
“If it does rain, we’ll move inside to the gym,” he said. An outdoor version of graduation will have no crowd-size limits, but the school’s 57 graduates will be limited to four guests each if the event is moved inside.
A community-organized parade beginning at the fire hall will take place through Townville following the ceremony, which is expected to last about 45 minutes, according to Wolfarth.
“The parents really liked it,” he said of the parade held for the first time last year in response to pandemic restrictions forced the school to plan graduation as a parking lot event in which one vehicle for each graduate was permitted to participate. “They wanted it to continue.”
If this year’s graduation is moved inside it will be livestreamed, Wolfarth said, but the school’s WiFi won’t allow an outdoor ceremony to be livestreamed.
“Last year, we had a chance to relax the form and make it more of a celebration,” he said. “The families really appreciated that and we’re trying to continue it.”
One class member is joining the Marine Corps, Wolfarth said.
Saegertown Junior-Senior High School
The Saegertown Junior-Senior High School auditorium will host a graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 today at 7 p.m., according to Principal Tom Baker. The class consists of 46 members. Five members of the class will be joining the military, Baker said.
Baker said a crowd of about 200 friends and family members is expected for the event, which will feature two of the school’s alumni as guest speakers.
The event can also be viewed online with links at the school’s homepage and through The Panther Press, he said.
Conneaut School District
Conneaut Area Senior High School
The Conneaut Area Senior High School football field will host the class of 2021 graduation today at 7 p.m. Superintendent Jarrin Sperry will make the call on whether the outdoor ceremony proceeds by 5 p.m. In the event of a delay, the graduation will be held Friday at 7 p.m., rain or shine.
The graduation will be livestreamed at vimeo.com/event/989257.
The ceremony will be the last for Principal Dave Maskrey, who moves to Conneaut Valley Middle School for the next academic year.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone with COVID, masks and everything else,” he said on Monday. “These kids had a lot of personal and internal motivation to be able to get their diplomas that night.”
Maskrey said at least six and possibly as many 10 members of the class would enter the military upon graduation.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that Maxwell Waring and Haillee Ekis had been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.
