The city of Meadville’s Environmental Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
The timing of the meeting, which occurs shortly before City Council’s first meeting of November at 6 p.m. Wednesday, is not the regular monthly meeting time for the committee. City Manager Maryann Menanno said this week that determining a regular meeting time will be part of the business for the first meeting.
The seven-member committee, created by Meadville City Council in July, is the latest addition to the roster of more than 15 volunteer-staffed authorities, boards, commissions and committees that help to conduct various municipal functions. The bodies, known collectively as “ABCs,” oversee the water and sewer systems, the Market House, Meadville Area Recreation Complex and public housing. Other ABCs hear zoning- and code-related appeals, encourage beautification efforts in the city and make recommendations on planning decisions.
The EAC was “established for the purpose of guiding City Council on environmental issues within the city of Meadville,” according to the description recently added to the city’s website.
Using the climate action plan approved by council in June, the EAC is expected to identify priorities related to climate change mitigation for the city to pursue. The committee will make recommendations to City Council regarding policies and actions. Council will ultimately set any climate-related policy that the EAC develops and recommends and must give prior approval to an EAC attempt to seek funding through grants, state agencies or other sources.
Members of the committee serve three-year terms. Terms for the initial group of members, however, will be staggered so that two or three expire each year. Adults who reside in the city, own real estate in the city or who pay taxes to the city are eligible to serve on the committee. Taxpayer eligibility applies to people who reside outside the city but work in it and thus pay the city’s local services tax of $52 each year.
The committee consists of members Guy McUmber, Matt Bethurem, Ian Carbone, Jenny Tompkins, Ashley Hicks, Joe Grabinski and Peggy Mogush, all of whom were unanimously approved by City Council earlier this month.
