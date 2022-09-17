The city of Meadville needs a lawyer.
After more than a decade with Shafer Law Firm as its attorney, Meadville’s city government will seek a new firm to represent it, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
“It’s a big change,” Menanno said this week. “It’s just time — the city and Shafer mutually agreed that it’s time for the city to look for a different direction.”
Menanno stressed that the decision was reached amicably and that Shafer would continue to work with Meadville Area Sewer Authority and Meadville Redevelopment Authority.
Gary Alizzeo, the Shafer shareholder who shouldered the primary responsibilities involved in representing the city, echoed Menanno’s characterization of the change.
“We remain very supportive of the city,” Alizzeo said. “Over the past 12 years that we’ve served as the city’s solicitor, Shafer Law Firm and our title company, Allegheny Realty Settlement, have grown tremendously. My time is divided between caring for clients and helping to manage this enterprise, and it just seemed time to have the city bring in another attorney to serve as the solicitor who can dedicate the time necessary to serving the city.”
Menanno said that proposals to fill the role from other law firms are due by Sept. 23 with the hope that City Council can approve a new attorney when it meets Oct. 3. Council’s Oct. 5 meeting was canceled and rescheduled for Oct. 3.
The city contacted 14 law firms were directly via mail and email regarding its request for proposals for new attorneys, Menanno said. She also noted that under state law the city is not required to advertise such a request for services.
Shafer will continue to represent the city until a new firm is approved by council, according to Alizzeo.
“I think it’s a good time for a transition, especially with council having to come up with a new budget,” Alizzeo said. Council typically receives a preliminary budget proposal from city staff in early November and approves a final budget in mid-December.
The 2022 city budget includes $80,000 for Shafer’s services, $10,000 more than the 2021 budget.
